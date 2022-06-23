First Look at the Hanvon N10 E-Note with English and Android 11

Hanvon has done something utterly unthinkable, they have released a new e-note in 2022, with English! This is something they really haven’t done before. They tend to focus exclusively on the Chinese market, but with this model, it is now ideal for anyone who wants a great digital note taking device with some great hardware specs and has OCR functionality.

The N10 features a 10.3 inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 1872×1404 with 227 PPI. The industrial design of the writing slate is really impressive. The back of it has this mirror piano black black plating and it comes with a nice case with a stylus holder. The front of it is white, which surrounds the grey e-paper display. There are around 9 buttons on the side, but I am not 100% on what they all do yet. I know one is a back, home and another locks the screen, so you can only interact with it via the stylus and another reenables the touchscreen. The bezels on all three sizes as well as the left spine is quite thin, which ups the style quotient considerably. Also, at 374 grams and a depth of 5.5 mm, the N10 is also among the lightest and thinnest e-notes around. The N10 also includes a total of nine buttons on the left edge of which Hanvon said eight buttons are user-customizable. For instance, you can easily set one button to initiate the handwritten book or use another to set the page-turning speed and so on.

Underneath the hood is a 1.8 GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of LPDDR4X memory, 32GB of storage, a USB Type-C port, dual-band WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0 support and is powered by an utterly massive 6,000 mAh battery, Hanvon says you should be able to get 120 days of standby battery life. Battery consumption is reduced to just 50 mAh for an entire day when kept in sleep mode.

On the software side of things it is running Google Android 10 and there is an app store, but most are in Chinese. However you can sideload in your own apps. There is a optical character recognition (OCR) software, among other things. So in addition to allowing you draw pictures and take handwritten notes, the tablet includes software that can convert pictures or PDF files into text files that you can edit or annotate and then save and export.

The retail packaging is impressive. It has this nice black embossed box with a bunch of small black gradients and inlays. It has a mini sleeve that has gold lettering. Inside of the box is your typical quick start guide and warranty information. It has a black USB cable and a really nice stylus. It is a Solanum violet electromagnetic pen was entirely developed in-house and supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. It has a mirrored label clip with the same finish as the back. If you twist off the top there is a nib canister with 2 replacements. At the top is an eraser button. It is really thoughtfully designed.

You can buy this from the Good e-Reader Store for $429.99 for the 32GB version and 499.99 for the 64GB model.



