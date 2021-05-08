First look at the Hanvon Smart Office 9701 E-Note

Hanvon has a new product that has been available for a short while. It has a 9.7 inch E INK screen with a WACOM layer for people to take notes, edit PDF files and annointant ebooks. One of the most compelling aspects of this device, is that there are multiple languages supported, which is rare for a Chinese product, it has an English option, which changes the entire UI, menus and all text.

The Hanvon 9701 Smart Office features a 9.7 inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 1200×825 with 150 PPI. It does not have a front-lit display, but does have a WACOM digitizer. It comes with a white stylus, which Hanvon designed themselves. There is an eraser on the top and a clip, that can be attached to the accompanied felt case. The stylus has 4096 degrees of pressure sensitivity and the screen has palm rejection technology. The nibs are replaceable and there is a small cardboard tray that comes with 6 replacement nibs out of the box, one set appears to be graphite, while the others are pom.

Underneath the hood is a quad core 1.8 GHZ processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and has a MicroSD port for an additional 64GB of storage. It has WIFI, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C and is powered by a respectable 4,000 mAh battery. You can listen to audiobooks and music via the single speaker. The dimensions are 168.5×240.2×7.8mm and weighs a hefty 379g.

This unit is big and chunky, with an all white color scheme on the front and back. The bezel is quite large and slopes downwards on the back of the unit. There is nothing on the top, or either sides, but on the bottom is the power button, MicroSD, speaker and USB-C port for charging and data transfer. It retails for $369 and comes with a free case and a stylus, and can be purchased from the Good e-Reader Store.





