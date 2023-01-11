First look at the Hisense Hi Reader Pro with an E INK Screen

The Hisense Hi Reader Pro is a great pocket friendly e-reader, that can also double as a phone. It has great hardware specs and robust software that has various speed modes, to greatly enhance the e-paper display. This model actually comes with a number of free accessories, such as a leather bound ledger, used for taking notes and a silicone case that will product the Hi Reader, both are orange with Chinese lettering on them. Don’t be fooled though, this might only be marketed in China, but does have support for multiple languages, including a full English UI.

The Hisense Hi Reader features a 6.1-inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 1200 x 825 and 300 PPI. The color scheme is black on the front and back. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. The Hisense logo is on the back, along with the model, Hisense Hi Reader Pro. It has a front-lit display and warm lighting with 36 different levels that are controlled with a slider bar in the drop down menu.

Underneath the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There is WIFi for surfing the web and installing apps. Bluetooth 5.0 is also included for those of you that like pairing wireless headphones or external speakers to listen to audiobooks, podcasts or music. It has a single super lineur speaker and dual microphones. The Hi Reader has support for high resolution audio with APTX, AAC, SPC, LDAC with high bitrate. There is included support for 4G internet via a data plan or voice/data. There is no word on supported network bands. There is a USB-C port for charging and it is powered by a 4000 mAh battery. It weighs 183g, which is nice and light.

The only model of the Hisense Hi Reader Pro that is available is a co-branded release in conjunction with the Summer Palace in Beijing China. The phone is devoid of marketing, but the bright orange case and ledger have an embossed picture of the Summer Palace. This is a network of buildings and artifacts that date back a very long time. The box that the Pro comes in, is huge, the largest box we have ever seen for an E INK product. When you open the box, the case, ledger and Hisense Pro are all sequestered into little cutouts within the box and there is ornate text and pictures of various artifacts.

This e-reader/phone is exclusively available from the Good e-Reader Store and retails for $429.99





( Editor-in-chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.