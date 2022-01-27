First Look at the iReader Lite Pro e-reader

The iReader Lite Pro is a dedicated 6 inch e-reader with a 300 PPI screen. This device is in Chinese only for the UI and all of the menus, but since it is running Android, you can sideload in your apps or just grab a third party app store. Since this is a dedicated e-reader, you can also sideload in your own EPUB collection and they will all be in English.

The iReader Lite 2 Pro is a 6 inch e-reader with a resolution of 1440×1072 and 300 PPI. The screen is flush with the bezel, protected by a layer of glass. It has a front-lit display and color temperature system. Underneath the hood is a dual core 1GHZ processor, 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It has a speaker, so you can listen to audiobooks or podcasts. There is a USB-C port for charging and transferring data. It is powered by a 1700 mAh battery, so you could get about a months use out of it. This e-reader is light and slim, weighing at 160 g and is 7mm thick.

This device is a pure joy to read on, and supports all of the major formats. It supports Txt, EPUB, PDF, UMD, MOBI, EBK2, EBK3, AZW3, DJVU, and all of the Microsoft formats.



