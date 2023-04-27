First look at the iReader Neo Pro e-reader

iReader has just added the Neo line to their portfolio, and they are dedicated e-readers with no note-taking functionality. They have the Neo and the Neo Pro. The difference is that the Neo has 212 PPI, and the Neo Pro has 300 PPI. The difference is $40, so the Neo Pro is likely the better buy. You can buy the Neo Pro from the Good e-Reader Store for $229.99.

The iReader Neo is a 6-inch E INK Reader using a Carta 1200 e-paper display with a resolution of 300PPI. It is powered by a 2.0GHz dual-core processor under the hood and offers 32 GB of onboard storage. iReader claims a 15 percent improved page turning speed, 18 percent improved PDF processing speed, and a 15 percent improvement in boot times. This e-reader is helpful for people outside of China since it fully supports English during the setup process.

Yet another cool feature of the iReader Neo series of e-readers is the intelligent optimization technology that it comes with. It supports intelligent edge trimming to detect the PDF book content format automatically. It also helps with PDF rearrangement, post which you can set the font, font size, typesetting, and such. Further, you can let AI read the text aloud if you wish. Other features it supports include contrast enhancement and one-click smart PDF watermark removal. This ensures you have a better PDF reading experience in magazines, comics, or whatever.

Further, what is also nice about the Neo e-reader series is its support for English. For this, the integrated dictionary does an instant translation of the words in the book. Plus, you can enter the language learning mode that will translate the content in real time. Then there is also the option to record your thoughts while reading. This can be done by long-pressing the text to add notes. Similarly, you can extract any portion of the e-book you like and share the same on the social network.

The Neo series of e-readers come in a shade of black and run the Android OS; it comes with Android 11. It features an integrated speaker that supports AI human voice reading and supports the English language as well, apart from Chinese, of course. There are nine voice samples to choose from, with users also having the option to adjust timing and narration speed. Power comes from a 1,500 mAh battery which should allow for about a month of standby time. The e-readers also have Bluetooth, a Type-C port, and an integrated mic. The e-reader supports 11 customizable bookmarks along with seven file import methods. Those are data cable, network disk, Wi-Fi transmission, cloud, QR code, and WeChat transmission. Apart, the Smart Assistant 3.0 onboard can do various tasks for you.

You can buy books via the iReader Store. However, they only have Chinese books, so if you speak Mandarin or Cantonese, you will find a ton of value here; if you speak English only, there is little. You can sideload in your books, such as EPUB or PDF files. You cannot sideload apps, which might be a deal breaker for some, although iReader does have a tiny app store.