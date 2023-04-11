First Look at the Mebook M6 e-reader with Google Play

Mebook has just released its first dedicated e-book reader of 2023, the Mebook M6 is an expansion on the P6, which was released last year. This new model is running Android 11, which is very current by e-reader standards. Google Play is available right out of the box, so you can download millions of free and paid apps. Meebook is one of the few companies to still offer an SD card, capable of enhancing internal storage.

The Mebook M6 features a 6-inch E INK Carta HD e-paper display with a resolution of 1448X1072 with 300 PPI. The colour scheme is black alongside the bezels and has a lovely royal blue on the bottom, with the Mebook logo. It uses a flush screen and bezel, protected by a layer of glass—built-in cold/warm colour temperature with 24 levels of control via slider bars. It supports a myriad of languages, including English.

The overall colour scheme is royal blue, which really makes it stand out from other e-readers on the market. However, surrounding the bezel is piano black, which adds contrast between it and the e-paper screen. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. This is not a digital note-taking device, since it doesn’t have a WACOM screen.

Underneath the hood is a quad-core 1.8 GHz processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which should be enough to house over 5,000 ebooks. If you need more storage, there is an SD card that is capable of accommodating an additional 1TB. It has Bluetooth 5.1 for connecting wireless headphones or earbuds to listen to audiobooks, podcasts or music. USB-C is used to charge the device and transfer data. WIFI allows you to access the internet and Google Play. The battery is 2200mAh; its dimensions are 5.02 x 3.6 x 0.25 inches, weighing 90 Grams.

There are a couple of ways that you can read on the Mebook M6. It does feature its own reading app and a library shelf, to house all of your digital content. It supports, EPUB, TXT, HTML, RTF, FB2, FB2.zip, DOC, DOCX, PRC, MOBI, CHM, PDB, DOC, JPG, PNG, GIF, BMP, PDF, DjVu, MP3, WAV, CBR, CBZ. Excellent PDF reading experience, 256-level Black & white contrast. All of these formats are great if you have your own library full of books, that you want to read on an e-reader. However, most people do business with a specific ecosystem, where they buy and read books. If this is the case, Google Play will provide an avenue to download your preferred audiobook or ebook provider, or even borrow books from the public library.

You can buy the Meebook M6 from the Good e-Reader Store for $159, which makes it a very good deal, considering it doesn’t lock you into any one specific ecosystem.



