First Look at the Meebook Pro 78 e-note and e-reader

The Meebook Pro P78 is the first new product from former Boyue executives. This new company is focusing on e-readers and digital note taking devices and this product does both. The major selling points is the large 7.8 inch display and comes with an all-new stylus design, with physical buttons on the sides of it. This will allow you to freehand draw, annotate PDF files & ebooks. It comes with Android 11 and has full access to the Google Play Store.

The Meebook P78 Pro features a 7.8 inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 1872×1404 with 300 PPI. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. The color scheme of the device is black. Overall, the bezels are quite large at the top and on the bottom, but are slim around the sides. It does not have a WACOM screen, but does have a note taking app that is fully compatible with a capacitive stylus, which you get for free. The new stylus is larger and made of durable plastic. It has a label clip and 2 buttons on the side, which can be used to highlight or to erase content. It is powered by a single AAA battery.

There is a front-lit display and color temperature system on the P78 PRO. This is useful for reading digital content in lowlight environments. There are two slider bars that control the luminosity. There is also new software controls to automatically control the brightness of the screen by sliding your finger alongside the left side of the screen.

Underneath the hood is a Cortex 1.8GHZ quad core processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is an SD card on this device, which is capable of an additional 128GB of storage. It has Bluetooth 5.1, WIFI 2.4/5G, and has a USB-C port for transferring data and charging. It is powered by a 3200 mAH battery, which should provide a few weeks of usage. The Meebook is running Google Android 11, which is excellent. It will support all big name apps for years to come. There are dozens of different languages this device supports, including English. So international users will find a ton of value. It also has the same UI and menu system as all of the other modern Boyue products.

The front of the retail packaging is white and has a big picture of the e-reader on it, along with the product name. On the back, are all of the key selling points, with a number of tech specs. Inside of the box, there is a quick start guide, USB-C cable and a sim card tool, that unlocks the SD card.



