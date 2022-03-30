First Look at the Onyx Boox Nova Air C – A great color e-reader and e-note

Onyx Boox has just released a brand new e-reader and e-note called the Nova Air C, which is a 7.8 inch color e-paper tablet, running the latest generation E INK Kaleido Plus. What is most exciting about this device is that it is employing an On-Cell Touch e-paper module. E Ink’s new technology incorporates touch directly into the e-paper – making the display clearer for the end-user . This new technology dramatically increases performance of black and white displays by 30% and increases the contrast ratio, providing readers with clearer and more defined text. When used with E Ink Kaleido Plus, the color contrast ratio and color saturation increase by 40% and 15% respectively, providing an enhanced display for color ebook and digital textbooks. Basically, the Nova Air C, is the first product to use On-Cell Touch.

The Onyx Boox Nova Air Color features a 7.8 inch E INK Carta HD and E INK Kaleido Plus color filter array, with On-Cell Touch. The resolution on the B&W display is 1404×1872 with 300 PPI and the color resolution is 468×624 with 100 PPI. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a AG glass flat cover-lens. There are 36 white and amber LED lights, so there is a front-lit display AND color temperature system. Users can adjust the color darkness, vividness, and brightness to get their desired effects. The dual-tone front lights in refreshing white and cozy yellow make the 4,096 colors more comfortable to view in any environment.

Onyx is using a WACOM screen on their tablet. It comes with their seminal note taking app, which has over 16 different colors and shades to freehand draw, take notes or simply edit PDF files. It comes bunded with their Boox Pen Plus stylus, which has over 4,096 degrees of pressure sensativity.

Underneath the hood is a Snapdragon 662 Octa core processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. You can connect up to the internet using WIFI and it supports wireless headphones or an external speaker for audiobooks, music, podcasts and more, thanks to Bluetooth 5.0. If you don’t feel like using headphones, there is two stereo speakers on the bottom, which has amazing sound. There is a USB-C port, which is useful for charging the e-Reader to your PC or MAC, or even a wall charger. It is powered by a 2000 mAh battery, which should be good for a couple of weeks of regular use. The dimensions are 194×136.5×6.3 mm and weighs 235g.

One of the best reasons to invest in the Onyx Boox brand is Android, this device is using Android 11. Google Play is available to install when setting it up for the first time, which makes it extremely appealing for users who want to install apps and keep them updated. Onyx also issues firmware updates on a regular basis, which solves bugs and introduces new features and enhancements.

The retail packaging of the Nova Air C is all black. It has a subtle cutout on the front of the box of the e-reader, and a tagline about a tablet, unlike a tablet. On the back of the box is a series of tech specs, in 9 different languages. Opening the box is the e-reader itself, enclosed in a static proof bag. You get a stylus, nibs, a nib replacement tools, USB-C to USB-A cable, quick start guide and warranty information. The Nova Air C has a blackish green color scheme on the black, which also is made of a high-grade aluminum. The color scheme on the front of the reader is piano black, which contrasts nicely with the grey e-paper display. The side of the Nova Air C is magnetic, so you can attach the accompanied stylus and it locks, this will ensure you do not lose it.

I have found that the bezels are slim around the sides of the device, giving you ample area to grip, but the bezels are larger on the top and bottom. There is a default lock screen which has a nice design, full of vibrant color. When you power it on for the first time, there isn’t any setup, other than WIFI and languages. The home screen has the UI on the side, and has shortcuts to the library, Onyx App Store, Notes, Storage and settings. There are a series of preinstalled apps such as App Store, Boox Drop, Calculator, Calendar, Clock, Dictionary, Gallery, Music, Navigation ball, Neo Browser, Push Read, Recorder and Screensaver.

You can purchase the Nova Air C from the Good e-Reader Store for $419.99 and comes with a free case and stylus.



