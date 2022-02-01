First Look at the Onyx Boox Poke 3 Special Edition

The first Onyx Boox branded e-reader of 2022 is the Special Edition of the Poke 3. This device has an all-new color scheme, it has black around the screen and the rest is snow white, including the back and the case. There are many people who are big fans of white e-readers, there is hardly any that are currently available anymore. Onyx only produced a limited production run for the Poke 3 Special Edition. It retails for $209.99 and comes with a free case. One of the big selling points is Android 10 and Google Play. You get a really modern OS, that will be relevant for years to come. It is compatible with basically any app you want to install, such as Kindle, Overdrive Libby, or Kobo.

The Poke 3 Special Edition features a 6 inch E INK Carta HD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1448×1072 and 300 PPI. It has a glass based screen that is flush with the bezel. It has a great front-lit display with white LED lights, that provide a great reading experience when in dark rooms. There are amber LED lights, they provide a warm candlelight effect, so you can read at night, and help mute the white light. There is no WACOM layer with this product, so you cannot interact with the screen with a stylus.

Underneath the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 2GB of DDR4X RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Poke 3 now has a USB-C OTG port to power and transfer documents. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 to connect up wireless headphones or an external speaker. This is great because the Poke 2 only had Micro USB and an earlier version of Bluetooth. It has a microphone and powered by a respectable 1,500 mAH battery. The Poke 3 is around 33% faster than the Poke 2, primarily because of the new processor and faster RAM.

The Poke 3 Special Edition packaging is really well designed. It is dark blue with snowflakes on the top, with clear white on all of the sides. You open the box up like a book, it has a magnetic snap, so you can open it with ease. This is the first time I have ever seen an e-reader company employ magnets on a box. Opening the box, you are greeted with all white packaging. The USB-C cable is also white, which matches the theme. You also get the standard user guide and warranty information.

Interestingly enough, the e-reader is already in the case at the factory level. So it is very well protected during shipping and transit times. The case has a small cardboard sleeve that easily comes off, this is designed to keep it shut. The case is snow white, with no other colors. It has a snowflake on the front and its back. It is made of rubber and silicone. The inside of the case is made of felt and there is a magnet, which allows you to close the case and keep it closed.

What to say about the e-reader? Well, the only thing that has changed from the normal Poke 3, which retails for $189 is the color scheme. To be honest, all black e-readers look the same. You put 10 Kindles side by side, and they are all black, it will be difficult for anyone to to identify each model, with just the design itself. I dig the color scheme of the Poke 3 Special Edition, it really pops. But, when you are reading at night, the black bezel that surrounds the screen, just melts away and all you see is a muted white.



