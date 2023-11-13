First Look at the Reinkstone R1600C with Kaleido Plus

Reinkstone’s claim to fame was the R1, with a DES colour e-paper display. The company released the model on various crowdfunding campaigns and shipped it to customers. They have a new model that just came out called the Reinkstone R1600C, and this time, they are going with a traditional E INK display with Kaleido Plus, the second-generation colour e-paper.

Reinkstone R1600C features a six-inch E INK Kaleido Plus e-paper display with a resolution of 1448×1072 with 300 PPI for black and white content and 100 PPI for colour. The screen is recessed, meaning there is no glass layer, and the font quality will be better. Now, you can enjoy vividly colourful448*1072Ω e-books and images, discovering even more wonders like reading traditional print books. There is a front-lit display so that you can read in the dark.

Reinkstone E-Ink Reader has a 1.8 GHz quad-core A55 processor running on the Android 11.0 operating system, delivering a seamless reading experience. It has full access to the Google Play Store, providing users access to millions of free and paid apps. With 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage, you can store many e-books and your favourite content. With Bluetooth 4.2 and 2.4G Wi-Fi, you can effortlessly connect to the internet, browse, and download your beloved e-books and content. Explore the limitless resources of online bookstores, accessing new books and magazines anytime, anywhere. Enjoy wireless freedom and seamless online connectivity for unbounded reading pleasure.

The 1550mAh battery extends your reading time significantly. Get all your reading for the day with more than 10 hours of colourful reading time! The dimensions are 153.2 x 107 x 6.9mm and weighs 150g. It is available from the Good e-Reader Store for $329 and comes with a free case.



