First look at the Reinkstone Reink Case C1 Color the iPhone

ReinkStone has just released a new colour E INK case for the iPhone 13 to iPhone 15. Their products span from the regular model to the Pro and the Pro Max. They come in two colours, black and blue. The case will display four colours: black, white, red and yellow. Pictures will show these primary colours and mix them together to create other colours. The case should last two years, and content is pushed to the screen via NFC.

A nice thing about the case is that it includes a tiny stand built around the rear camera block of the iPhone devices. The 115-degree adjustable lens bracket will allow for hands-free usage of the iPhone, like when watching a movie. However, given the smallish stand, this is more suitable for placing the iPhone horizontally than otherwise.

The value of this case is the small E-Ink display built into the back of it. Changing the image is a breeze; there is an app you can download from the Apple App Store that allows you to scan the pictures on your iPhone and then use whatever image you want to push to the E INK display on the case.

Most 3rd party cases for iPhones or Android devices only have black-and-white displays and don’t support all screen sizes. Reinkstone primarily targeted the past three generations of iPhones, everything from the base to the larger Pro Max. The company is charging $109 for the cases, and they are actually on sale too.



