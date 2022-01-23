First Look at the Xiaomi InkPalm Mini 2

Xiaomi released the InkPalm Mini 1 a couple of years ago and they have just released the second generation model. This e-Reader employs an 5.2 inch E INK Carta HD e-paper screen that is flush with the bezel, with a layer of glass. It has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and 284 PPI. It has 24 white and amber LED lights, so you can read during the night or low light environments. It only weighs 115 grams and very convenient to carry and can be easily fit your pocket. This is the smallest e-reader that is on the market and the 1st generation model was very popular with an international audience.

Underneath the hood is a quad-core processor 1.8 GHZ processor, 1GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is a USB-C port for transferring data and charging the Mini, it is powered by a 1,400 mAH battery. Other features include support for dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and power and volume buttons on the side, the volume keys can be used as page turn buttons for ebooks.

Right now, this model is Chinese only, but it does have a language menu. So they will likely add in other languages in a future firmware update. The retail packaging has totally been revised and now is silver and has a picture of an Owl on the front. If you hold the case close to a light source, it has a rainbow effect. On the back are some tech specs. When you open the box all of the cardstock is orange. There is a gel-case that comes with purchase, and it is clear, but also provides the same rainbow effect. The InkPalm Mini 2 is black on the front, and the back is this mirrored gunmetal color. There is a power button on the side, along with 2 volume buttons. On the bottom is a USB-C port, a cable comes inside the box.

Why should you buy this? It bridges the gap between a smartphone and an e-reader. However, this is a dedicated ebook reader, so you can read all of your favorite English language books, by sideloading them in. They look really good on this small screen. This device easily fits in your pocket and since it has an E INK display, it is really easy on the eyes. The Xiaomi InkPalm Mini 2 is available now for $189.99 USD from the Good e-Reader Store.



