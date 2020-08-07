Good e-Reader

First look at the Xiaomi Mi Reader

The Xiaomi Mi Reader features a 6 inch E INK capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1024 x 768 pixels at 212 PPI. It has a front-lit display and color temperature system. Underneath the hood is a Allwinner B300 1.8 GHZ quad core processor, 1 GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Powering and transferring data is done via USB-C. It has Bluetooth 5.1, WIFI and is powered by an 1,800 mAh battery. It reads TXT, EPUB, PDF, DOC and XLS files. The OS is Android 8.1 and has a custom launcher. The dimensions are 159.2 x 116 x 8.3mm and tips the scales at 178 grams.

This device is only available in China, but there is an English firmware build that some users have created and they provide a step by step process on how to make this device, not only English, but a myriad of other languages too. They add the ability to sideload in apps and even bundle in an app store. Without this update, this is just a basic Chinese e-reader with limited functionality, unless you speak Chinese and want to buy ebooks.

The retail packaging is a pure white box with a picture of the e-reader on the front and a Mi logo on the top right. The back of the box hypes up the key selling features, such as reading ebooks, long battery life, Android 8.1, USB-C and a few others. It also lists the tech specs, which is a nice touch. Inside the box is the e-reader, warranty information and a USB-C cable.

The e-reader itself is an off white with a dark silver outline. The screen is not flush with the bezel, which gives you a nice reading experience. There are no buttons or physical page turn keys, but there is a mi logo on the bottom, below the screen. On the bottom is a status indicator light and USB-C port. There is a power button on the top. The back is a very dark grey, and is made of hardened plastic.

This e-reader is now available from the Good e-Reader Store for $179.

