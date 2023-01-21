First Look the Onyx Boox Tab X 13.3 e-note

Onyx Boox has a new 13.3-inch e-note and tablet available it replaces the Max Lumi 2, which is basically discontinued. This model utilizes the Boox super refresh technology, which makes it the most responsive and multipurpose to date. The big selling points is that it will properly display A4 documents, such as PDF files. These types of screen are ideal, since you do not need to pinch and zoom anymore, the entire document is easily readable. Users also get access to the Google Play Store preinstalled and there is an excellent split screen view system, to have one thing open on one side of the screen and something else on the other. You can buy this today at the Good e-Reader Store.

The Tab X features an E INK Carta 1250 display panel with a Mobius flexible e-paper display. Carta 1250 brings all of the benefits of the Carta 1200 technology, such as the 30% increase in overall performance, along with with the new enhancement of less latency when using the new Boox Pen 2 Pro stylus. The Tab X has a resolution of 2200×1650 with 207 PPI. Users will be able to use this in the dark or low light conditions, thanks to the front-lit display and color temperature system, which provides both cool and warm light.

The overall color scheme of the back platting is a very dark forest green and the front is piano black. The screen is completely flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. This will ensure that no matter how hard you press down on the stylus, you won’t damage the e-paper display.

The Onyx Boox Tab X ships with their top of the line digital WACOM stylus called the Pen-2-Pro. It feels good in the hand and has 4095 degrees of pressure sensitivity. There is an eraser at the top, which is useful for getting rid of erant mistakes when taking notes, freehand drawing or editing a PDF file or ebook.

Underneath the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has twin speakers to listen to audiobooks, podcasts or music. Bluetooth 5.0 is also onboard if you prefer to pair wireless headphones or an external speaker. You can connect up to the internet via WIFI to use the browser or install apps from Google Play, it is also using Android 11. There is a USB-C port to transfer data, and also charge the device. It is powered by a gauruntune 6300 mAh battery, which is the largest battery ever found on an E INK product. The dimensions are 310x228x6.8mm and weighs. 560g.

The Tab X ships with Google Android 11, which seems like the most modern version of Android that e-readers or e-notes are capable of handling. Google Play is preinstalled out of the box, as well as Google Play Services. This means all of the core Google apps like Books, Maps, or Gmail will just work. It also provides a great avenue to download millions of of free and paid apps.

If you are going to be spending $879 on an E INK product, you will want to ensure that it will provide value in the long term. Over the course of the past 3-4 years Onyx devices hold their value and act as intended. If you want a A4 e-note that has killer hardware and software, this is the product for you. The Tab X is a new breed of e-note, that is less an e-reader with slow refresh rate and more of a multipurpose tablet, that can handle everything you can throw at it.





