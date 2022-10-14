Fujitsu Quaderno Gen 2 has faster response speed for drawing

Fujitsu Quaderno has just released a new firmware update for the second generation A4 and A5. There is now improved response speed of fountain pens, calligraphy pens, and markers. Anytime you are editing a PDF file, freehand drawing or take notes, the pen latency has been improved. The company has also added Wi-Fi ON/OFF switching on in the settings menu and changed the remaining battery level display when charging to a numerical value.

What I like most about this latest firmware update is being able to engage in a full page refresh by gesturing. When you are in the drawing app, all you need to do is swipe upwards from the bottom of the screen and it will remove wany ghosting. PDF files also load quicker and page turn speed has been improved. Whenever you are reading a PDF file now, things are quicker than before.



