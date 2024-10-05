Get Kindle Paperwhite With Power Adapter and Cover For Free With This Deal

The Kindle Paperwhite is easily one of the best e-book reading devices one can have. Things get even better when Amazon is offering a nice deal on it, as it is at the moment when the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle is selling for $150. You get the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader along with a black fabric cover, and a power adapter as part of the bundle. This makes it the same price that a standalone Kindle Paperwhite sells for, which means you are getting the power adapter and the fabric cover practically free of cost.

The price mentioned above applies to the Paperwhite model with 16 GB of storage. Also, there aren’t going to be any ads shown on the lock screen. You can drive the price down even further if you opt for an ad-supported model, in which case it will cost just $135. That’s the same price as the Kindle Paperwhite with lock screen ad. You will have the black colored Kindle Paperwhite as part of the bundle. There is the option to drive the price down even further by 20 percent if you opt to trade in a suitable device.

As for the device itself, the Kindle Paperwhite shouldn’t need any introduction. The 6.8-inch 300 PPI display is a joy to read. It is soft and soothing as much as it is crisp and bright. The adjustable warm light can turn from white to amber for the most optimum reading experience depending on the ambient lighting condition. Also, thanks to the waterproof build, you can enjoy your reading sessions by the poolside or even in the bath. You can also listen to the story being read when paired with an earbud via Bluetooth if you don’t feel like reading.

The deal is Prime exclusive, which means only Prime members will be able to avail of the discounted price offer.