Good e-Reader and Bigme InkNote Color now available on Kickstarter

The co-branded writing tablet by Good e-Reader and Bigme is now available on Kickstarter. There are various tiers available for purchase and the devices will ship sometime in September 2022. The InkNote Color is the best color e-note on the market and the specs put everything else to shame. For the first time ever, an e-note has a dual camera setup, this is used to take pictures of documents, text or anything else. It will convert the document you took a picture of and let you edit it with the stylus to make annointatins. It is running Android 11 and has full access to the Google Play Store.

The Bigme InkNote Color features an E INK Carta HD e-paper display with a resolution of 1872×1404 with 227 PPI. The Color panel has a resolution of 936×702 with 117 PPI. It has a front-lit display in addition to a warm light system, giving you flexible control over the white and amber LED lights. From a design point of view, it looks like a ledger, with black on the right side, which looks like the spine of a book. Around the e-paper display is a white bezel with the Good e-Reader Logo on the back. It has a full aluminum body which makes it sleek.

Underneath the hood is a A53 2.3 GHZ octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. If this storage is not enough, for whatever reason, it has an SD card, capable of an additional 128GB of storage. There are four noise cancelling mics on the bottom of the tablet, which is used for voice dictation, such as voice to text in the note taking app. The speech recognition is compatible with over 31 languages with 98% accuracy. You can also use the micros for apps such as WhatsApp, Discord or WeChat. You can listen to audiobooks, podcasts, music or anything else via the dual stereo speakers. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 for optional wireless headphones or earbuds. There is an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front-facing camera. Bigme notes that this makes the inkNote Color the first E Ink tablet to feature both front and rear cameras. You can take advantage of the fingerprint sensor to unlock your device and set a passcode for more security. The battery is 4,000 mAh, which should be good for a couple of weeks. You can charge it via the USB-C port. The dimensions are 225.8×191.3×6.7mm.

The InkNote Color is running Google Android 11 and ships with Google Play preinstalled. This will give users the ability to download and purchase millions of apps. This means you won’t have to worry about sideloading anything, you can do whatever you want. There are four different speed modes which give you increased performance to take advantage of photos to text, surf the web or watch videos.



