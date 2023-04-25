Good e-Reader is now an official distributor for Moann e-readers

Good e-Reader has just come to terms with Moann, who manufactures and develops e-readers and e-notes. They have a working relationship with Xiaomi and make the InkPalm series of ebook readers for them. Good e-Reader now has dealer pricing for all Moann E INK products, making all-new products available. Existing products now have lower pricing than before, sometimes discounted by hundreds of dollars. The Moann/Xiaomi e-readers and e-notes are available in our entire network of stores, such as the Good e-Reader Store, the Good e-Reader Shopify Store and Shopereader.

Good e-Reader now has official dealer pricing on the all-new Moann W8, a new 10-inch e-note and the Moann Air, a 6-inch e-reader with Carta 1200. Existing products such as the InkPalm 5, InkPalm Mini Plus, Moan W7 and InkPad X have lower pricing and are more affordable than ever. Shipping is now faster on these products, as all sales will be fulfilled by Moaan, tapping into their existing distribution system. Most orders should be shipped out in a few days, and tracking numbers should promptly be sent out via SMS and email.

Moann joins our extensive list of partners that give us dealer pricing, resulting in competitive pricing for all e-readers, e-notes and E INK products for sale on the Good e-Reader Store. Within the last few months, we have ironed out deals with Mudita, who makes E INK alarm clocks and phones. These companies join Onyx Boox, Pocketbook, Barnes and Noble, iReader, Fujitsu, Meebook, Bigme, Doodroo, Good Display, Kaite, Pomera and many more.

