Good e-Reader is now an official distributor of HyRead

Good e-Reader is now an official distributor of the Taiwanese e-Reader and e-note company, HyRead. This company has a number of products in their portfolio, such as the HyRead Gaze Plus, which is a 7.8 inch e-note and the HyRead Gaze X Plus, a 10.3 inch e-note. One of the main reasons why we have partnered with them is because their devices have English on them, which makes them extremally relevant to our audience. They also have Google Android 11 and have the ability to sideload in apps or alterative bookstore. Speaking of books, you can load in your favorite apps, and there is also a bookstore preloaded on the device, although it primarily has Chinese titles, but English ones are on the way.

The Hyread Gaze Note Plus features a 7.8 inch E INK Carta e-paper display with a resolution of 1404×1872 with 300 PPI. The WACOM enabled screen is compatible with the stylus that comes with it and has 4096 degrees of pressure sensativity. You will be able to read in the dark via the front-lit display and also has warm light with amber LEDs. You can upgrade the performance of the Gaze with turning on A2 mode allows you to quickly refresh the screen, perform partial refresh for the content, shorten the screen refresh time, and produce slight afterimages. Therefore, A2 mode is suitable for browsing web pages or reading comics, which can increase the smoothness of visual perception and reduce the flickering phenomenon of full screen refresh.

Underneath the hood is a Quad-core processor 1.8 GHz, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. You should have amble room for your book collection, but since you will likely want to import a bunch of PDF documents to edit, there is an SD card that is capable of an additional 512GB, which is really amazing. The vast majority of e-readers or enotes on the market have abandoned SD cards, but Hyread is a pleasant exception. There is a USB-C port to charge and transfer data to the device, it also has Bluetooth 4.2 so you can listen to audiobooks, podcasts or music with wireless headphones. If you don’t feel like using headphones, there is a single speaker that has a capable audio system. It is powered by a 3200mAh battery and can become fully charged in only about 2.5 hours. It also has a built-in microphone for voice communications or audio dictation. It retails for $315.00.

The HyRead Gaze Note X Plus is a 10.3 inch E-note with an E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 1404×1872 and 227 PPI. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. It has a WACOM layer, which is compatible with the stylus that ships with the unit. You have an eraser on the top and a button on the side. There is 4096 degrees of pressure sensativity and the nibs are replaceable. You will be able to read during the day and night with a front-lit display and warm lighting system with 24 LED lights.

Underneath the hood is a quad-core 1.8GHZ processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. However, if you need additional storage, you can use the SD card slot for an additional 512GB. It has WIFI, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C. There are speakers and a microphone. It is powered by a 4300 mAh battery. Dimensions are 177x252x8mm and weighs 390g. It retails for $519.99.



