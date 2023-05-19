Hanvon Clear 7-inch e-Reader set for June 5th launch

Hanvon has announced it is going to launch a new e-reader device named Clear, ITHome reported. Details are scarce at the moment though what is known is that the Clear will come with a 7-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display having 300 PPI resolution. That sure points to things being extremely crisp and clear. It is also going to be compact and have the same asymmetrical design as that of the Kindle Oasis, something seen more recently on the iReader Ocean 3 e-reader. This makes it easy to hold the device with one hand as you go on with your reading. Under the hood is going to be a quad-core A55 processor while keeping everything going is a 2400 mAh battery. That’s pretty much all that is known about the upcoming Hanvon Clear e-reader right now.

Stay tuned for the complete details which are going to be available post the official launch on June 5.