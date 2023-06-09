Hanvon launches new high-end Clear e-reader model having more storage and memory

Hanvon recently launched a new Clear E-reader earlier this month, featuring a 7-inch 300 PPI display and starting at 1379 Yuan for the 2 + 32 GB variant. Now, the company has introduced a high-end version with a 4 + 64 GB configuration that is priced at 1579 Yuan.

The Hanwang Clear E-reader features a 7-inch Carta 1200 E Ink screen with a resolution of 300 PPI. The Clear glass cover adopts the latest microcrystalline etching technology and is paired with a fully laminated screen, resulting in improved transparency and significantly enhanced clarity. With its proprietary 16-level grayscale algorithm, the device accurately simulates a 256-level grayscale display effect.

Power comes from a large 2400mAh battery, enabling the e-reader to last several weeks easily. Also, as already stated, the top-end model now offers 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of storage. The device features three physical buttons arranged vertically on the side for convenient page flipping, and a long press of the center button allows for quick refreshing. When the gravity sensing function is enabled, users can freely switch between left and right-handed operations.

The Hanvon Clear e-reader supports several connectivity options, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and WeChat, allowing users to transfer files to the e-reader quickly. It is equipped with the latest proprietary decoding core, which optimizes the performance of reading various document formats, ensuring accurate rendering of original content and formatting styles. Additionally, it supports the import and reading of more than a dozen e-book file formats, including PDF, EPUB, and MOBI.

Overall, the Hanvon Clear e-reader combines advanced display technology, versatile file format compatibility, and user-friendly design features, making it a compelling choice for e-book enthusiasts. You can purchase this for $299 from the Good e-Reader Store.