Here is your chance to buy the PocketBook Touch Lux 5 for cheap

The PocketBook Touch Lux 5 makes a strong case for itself thanks to its 6-inch E Ink Carta HD capacitive touchscreen display having 1024 × 758 pixels 212 PPI resolution. It also boasts a front-lit system that comprises 8 white and 8 amber LED lights. Powering the e-reader is a 1 GHZ dual-core processor, 512 MB of RAM, and 8 GB of onboard storage. The latter again is expandable to up to 32 GB by way of microSD cards. Power comes from a 1,500 mAh battery. Connectivity options include a micro-USB port and Wi-Fi. The e-reader measures a quite compact 161.3 × 108 × 8 mm and weighs an equally convenient 150g.

Apart from the more than decent levels of specs, the other huge advantage of the PocketBook Touch Lux 5 is its OS, which happens to be a Linux build that applies to every Pocketbook e-reader. It can read almost all known e-book formats as well as those related to comic books, manga, magazines, and newspapers. The beauty of the platform is that you aren’t locked to any specific ecosystem as such and always have the freedom to load your own e-books. The platform is also stable yet simple and easy to get started with.

Further, given that the screen is not flush with the bezel means there isn’t a layer of glass on top, something that adds to the reading experience significantly. Page turn speed is fast enough, and the device also boasts of a pair of physical page turn buttons at the bottom along with a back button and a home button.

On the whole, the PocketBook Touch Lux 5 continues to be very much relevant even three years after it was first launched, more so when it can be lapped up for $129, something that applies to both the black and red version of the e-reader.