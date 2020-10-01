Hold off buying a new Kindle

If you are in the market for a new Kindle e-reader, I would wait. Amazon Prime Day is going to occur on October 13-14 of this year and there will be hefty discounts. Last year Amazon levied a 20% discount on most Kindle models, such as the entry level Kindle and Paperwhite. The flagship Kindle Oasis is hardly ever discounted, but I would not be surprised if it was on sale too.

This year Amazon has added new color combinations for most of their Kindles. The Kindle Basic has two different variants, black or white. This e-reader is flagged as sold out and will not be back in stock until October 19th. The Kindle Paperwhite has received the lionshare of colors, you can choose between black, blue, sage and merlot. The Kindle Oasis is available in champaign gold and black. The 32GB model is sold out until October 10th, but the 8GB version is in stock.

Prime Day is a few weeks away and it makes sense to wait, to see what Kindle deals are available. It is likely they will mirror last years savings, so you can save at least $20 to $30.

