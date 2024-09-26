Hot October deals from Amazon on Prime Day for Book Lovers

If you missed Amazon’s Prime Day in July, don’t worry, the second one of the year is set to take place on October 8-9. Deals are already available on the website for everyone to take advantage of. Here are some of the best deals that we have all been waiting for:

The Kindle Fire 8 HD is a rugged tablet designed specifically for kids, encased in a child-proof plastic case. It features a Hexa-Core Processor with a high-definition (HD) display and is highly responsive. The tablet has a relatively fast processor and long battery life, providing up to thirteen hours on one charge. It comes with 2 GB RAM, 32 to 64 GB internal storage with up to 1 TB of additional storage. The Kindle includes parental controls and a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids for a safe and secure environment. The tablet is currently priced at $189.99 but will be discounted to $154.00. Reviews on the tablet are positive but many parents seem to agree that the parental controls are not highly compatible with their external devices and they must apply the controls to the device itself.

The best part, the tablet comes in two models based on different age groups.

A remote control book turner is available at more than 50% savings. It is compatible with most devices and is ideal for readers who do not want to hold their device or read while lying down. The remote clips onto the device and is activated with a handheld controller. Both the DataFy and Secyula RF devices are now only $29.99. The perfect gift for a loved one. At that price, you can buy yourself a gift too!

The Kindle Scribe is available at a 32% discount, amounting to almost one hundred dollars in savings. With the savings, you could afford to buy a Kindle Fire. Now that is a Hot Deal!

You don’t have to wait until Prime Day to get deals on Amazon. Amazon always has deals including monthly, weekly and daily specialty items.If you click on the Deals Store tab on the top menu of any page on the website you will be redirected to the deals pages (seen here) where you will find different ways to benefit.

Joining as a prime member also provides you with additional savings and there are always free books.

Pro tip: purchase older models of devices which are still powerful but cost a lot less.

