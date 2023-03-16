Huawei Launches MatePad Paper Collectors Edition

Huawei has just introduced the brand new MatePad Paper Collectors Edition. This brand-new package includes a genuine leather case, a stylus and the device itself now has leather on the back, which is easier to grip. It comes with 6GB of RAM to keep things speedy and robust; there is also 128GB of storage for all your PDF Files. This has LTE and a SIM card, which supports many carrier network data plans. If you are looking for an E INK E-Note with tons of functionality and thousands of product reviews worldwide, choose the MatePad Paper. It supports ENGLISH, so it appeals to millions of users.

The MatePad Paper features an E INK Carta HD display panel with a 10.3-inch screen and a resolution of 1448×1072 with 227 PPI. It has an impressive 86.3% screen-to-body ratio. There is an anti-glare solution and 32 levels of brightness, so it should be readable both at night. There’s also a built-in wise refresh rate, which automatically adjusts to help conserve battery life. This product is geared towards taking notes and freehand drawing. It will come with a suite of apps to make this possible. It ships with Huawei’s M-Pencil stylus that has 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and just 26ms latency; it’s designed to simulate the experience of pen on paper accurately.

Underneath the hood is a Kirin 820E 5G with three 2.22 GHz Cortex-A76 cores and three 1.84 GHz Cortex-A55 cores; it also has a Mali-G57 6-core GPU. There is a whopping 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You will have access to Wi-Fi 6+, Bluetooth 5.1 and the fingerprint sensor built into the power button and a total weight of 360g. Continuing Huawei’s push to connect all its devices as seamlessly as possible, you can click the MatePad Paper on the company’s laptops, PCs, tablets and phones. Huawei says the tablet will appear like a USB drive, and you can drag and drop your notes and annotated PDFs across to your laptop. If this is not your jam, you can use the USB-C port to transfer content to and from the MatePad. It is powered by a 3625 mAh battery and supports 22.5 fast charging; if you plug it in for 1.5 hours, you get six days of use. If you want to keep it secure, there is a fingerprint scanner. The dimensions are 6.65mm thick and 182mm wide, weighing 305 grams.

You can buy the MatePad Paper Collectors Edition from the Good e-Reader Store for $899.99.

