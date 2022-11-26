Hyread Gaze One SC Kaleido Plus e-reader now available as a pre-order

The HyRead Gaze One SC is a dedicated e-book reader with an E INK Kaleido Plus color e-paper display. You will finally be able to see book cover art and ditto with manga, webtoons and comics. You can display over 4096 different colors, which is very solid. The UI is in English, so millions of users will find value in the Gaze One SC. This model is really new and is available as a pre-order for $249.99 and will ship out on December 20th, 2022. You can buy it today from the Good e-Reader Store.

The Gaze One SC features a 6-inch E INK Carta HD and Kaleido Plus color filter array. The resolution of the black and white display is 1448×1072 with 300 PPI and the color display is 482×357 with 100 PPI. The front of the e-reader has this nice white color scheme and the back platting is lime green with perforation, so it is easy to grip, without leaving lots of fingerprints. You can read at night via the front-lit display, it has a series of white LED lights positioned alongside the bezel, which projects light evenly across the screen and not into your eyes.

Underneath the hood is a Quad-core processor 1.8 GHz processor, 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. If this isn’t enough storage for your own personal collection of digital content, it has a SD card capable of an additional 128GB of storage. You can surf the internet or buy books with the Wi-Fi 2.4G+5G(802.11b/g/n/ac) dual-band chip and it also has Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack to listen to podcasts, music or audiobooks. USB-C can be used for transferring data to your reader and it is also used for charging. It is powered by a 2000mAh battery, which should be good for 3 weeks of usage and can be fully charged in about 2 hours.

However, lets say that you just read occasionally, but want to get more usage out of the Gaze One SC? It has functionality to be a standalone picture frame. There is a new Photo Collection app that allows users to load in their own photos and and it works in both landscape and portrait mode, thanks to the G-Senor. It also has a new functional to sync their personal calendars with the one on the Gaze One SC. This will allow the device to provide reminders for tasks that may be part of your to-do list.