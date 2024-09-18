Hyread Gaze Pro XC E-Note with Kaleido 3 is out soon

Readmoo released a new e-notebook and e-reader called the Gaze Pro XC on October 17th. This device features a colourful 10.3-inch screen that provides a comfortable reading experience like a paper book. Android 14 is an open system with a built-in web browser, and an app can be installed through Google Play.

The Hyread Gaze Pro XC features an E Ink Kaleido 3 third-generation colour e-paper screen with a black-and-white resolution of 2480×1860 and 300 PPI and a colour resolution of 1240×930 and 150 PPI. It has a capacitive touch panel and a WACOM electromagnetic touch panel for stylus interactions. The Front light has warm and cool lighting that can be controlled with a software slider bar for optimal illumination.

Underneath the hood is an Octa-core (quad-core A72 + quad-core A53) processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. If you tend to load in lots of audiobooks, large PDF files, or copious ebooks, the Gaze Pro XC has an SD card capable of an additional 1TB of storage. It has a built-in speaker, dual microphone, and Bluetooth 5.2 with support for wireless headphones or earbuds. Surf the internet via the 2.4GHz + 5GHz WIFI, and it has full support for WIFI 6. It is fully equipped with G-sensor automatic rotation detection, rear-facing 8MP camera and fingerprint recognition. A USB-C port is used to transfer and charge data. It is powered by a giant 4,800 mAh battery.

More than 220,000 books of rich content are available at your fingertips. Best-selling classic books, popular topic recommendations, e-magazines, audiobooks, etc., not only book purchases, rental, subscriptions and other multiple modes, all the reading you want can be easily obtained through Gaze. You can also sideload in your books; it supports EPUB, PDF, MOBI, DOC, DOCX, TXT, FB2, RTF, HTML/HTM, DJVU/DJV, CBR, supported image compression formats: ZIP, RAR, and CBZ.

You can use Gaze Pro XC’s handwritten note function during the meeting to organize the meeting minutes quickly. Voice recognition for notes can also instantly convert verbatim notes for fast, clear notes. Synchronously export to the cloud and easily share with team members, significantly improving work efficiency. The stylus has 4096 degrees of pressure sensitivity, and the screen has palm rejection.

This e-reader is primarily aimed at Taiwan and can be pre-ordered through the Hyread website. It currently retails for around USD 687.49 or NT$18,999.