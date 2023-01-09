iFlytek Max is a 13.3-inch e-note

iFlytek has just released their first 13.3-inch digital note taking device called the Max. It comes with a new stylus that the company has just developed and it has a number of software features such as split screen, where you can have one thing open one side and something else on the other. This might be good for someone needing to edit two different PDF documents, or one PDF and taking freehand notes on the other side.

The iFlytek Max features a 13.3-inch E INK Carta HD e-paper display with a resolution of 2200×1650 with 207 PPI. The screen is completely flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. The overall color scheme is piano black on the front and back. There is no front-lit display or color temperature system.

Underneath the hood is an 8-core processor, 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. If this simply is not enough storage for your needs, there is an SD card slot, capable of housing an additional 128GB of storage. It has Bluetooth 5.0, WIFI and USB-C for transferring documents and charging. It is powered by a 4600 mAh battery. The dimensions are 340mmx5.2×264.4 and weighs 560 g.

It is running Android 9.0, however the last few models such as the AI Note doesn’t allow sideloading apps, so it remains to be seen if this one does or not, I think not. There is a bookstore preloaded on it, but it is exclusively populated with Chinese titles. The UI and all of the menus are also in Chinese. A number of software features also only work with Chinese such as handwriting recognition.

The only value you will find with the iFlytek MAX is reading books that are sideloaded. It has support for PDF, MOBI, EPUB, TXT and most of the Microsoft Office formats. You can also view and edit PDF files, in addition to freehand drawing.

You can order the iFlytek Max exclusively from the Good e-Reader Store. It is very expensive, retailing at $1200

