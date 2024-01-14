Introducing Famue, the palm-sized e-reader

The basic shape might remind one of the iPhone of yore when it had the famous Home button beneath the display while there used to be thick bezels all around. Many would also be reminded of the iPod, particularly the music buffs. However, we have an e-reader here and one that is small enough to fit into your palms. As a Reddit user by the name Ok-Knowledge 7443 said, it will let you read e-books in TXT format, as well as listen to audiobooks.

Carrying the Famue badging at the rear, the e-reader is shown with the model number BF01. It has all the features you’d expect from an e-reader, though one huge limitation is that it can only read TXT files. So, it would be best to sideload e-books after converting to the TXT file format. A nice thing about the Famue e-reader is that it supports English and offers backlight support.

Among its other features, the e-reader supports Bluetooth wireless connectivity. It has an earphone jack as well as a built-in radio. The volume controls and Power buttons are on the right, while the microSD card slot is on the left. At the bottom lies the headphone slot, microphone, and USB slot for charging and data transfers. Power comes from an 850 mAh battery onboard, which the company says will last a week or so comfortably.

The e-reader can be bought from Taobao, priced at $40. The apparent advantage of the Famue e-reader is its size, which is small enough to be carried just about anywhere, particularly when you are travelling. However, the display resolution leaves a lot to be desired.

Also, it would have been great if it could sync with your other e-reading devices, such as the e-reader or the e-note. That way, you can always read on the bigger devices while shifting to the Famue while on the move. It isn’t likely to be so capable, though.

At that price, what can also be said is that you might as well get a used e-reader device such as a Kindle or the Kobo. These are proper e-reader devices with all the bells and whistles. So, if price is your only consideration, you can look for the best deals on used e-readers.

At the same time, the Famue has its advantages too. It can be an add-on to your existing e-reader setup, and given its puny size, it is easy to carry just about anywhere.