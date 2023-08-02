iReader launches new Ocean 3 Plus e-reader with 8-inch 300PPI E Ink display

iReader had earlier stated they have a new E Ink device slated for launch today. We now know it is the Ocean 3 Plus e-reader that the company has to offer, one that comes with an 8-inch E Ink display. That way, the new Ocean 3 Plus sits a rung higher than the Ocean 3 e-reader that the company launched earlier this year.

The Ocean 3 comes with a 7-inch 300ppi display and starts at 1299 yuan. The Plus variant, as already stated, comes with an 8-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display having the same 300 PPI resolution and starts at 1698 yuan. The e-reader supports 256 levels of grayscale and comes with front light so that reading is never a chore irrespective of the ambient lighting conditions.

Under the hood lies a dual-core 2.0GHz processor that has been tailer-mode to offer optimum performance on the Ocean 3 Plus. The company is claiming a 10 percent increase in page-turning speed, a 12 percent increase in boot speed, and a 15 percent increase in PDF opening speed. Onboard storage stands at a healthy 32 GB. For power, there is an 1800 mAh battery that the device comes with, one that iReader claims will support 72 hours of reading time and a standby time of 30 days.

The basic design remains the same, a Kindle Oasis-like asymmetrical build with a slightly thicker right edge. The right is also where you have the physical page turn buttons. While the thicker portions is great for holding the device comfortably, its tapers down to being really slim for the rest of the body, measuring just 3.9mm at the thinner section. iReader stated the bigger display allows for a 32 percent increase in the viewing area compared to the Ocean 3 while the resolution too has increased by 30 percent.

On the whole, the new iReader Ocean 3 Plus promises to offer an all round reading experience that should easily match your expectations, or even surpass it. The e-reader is currently available to buy via JingDong.