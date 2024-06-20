iReader Neo 2 Comes in a New Island Blue Shade

The iReader Neo 2 e-reader is now available in a new shade of Island Blue. Almost every other specs remains the same. That includes a 6-inch E Ink Carta 1300 display that is backed by a front light feature having 30 levels of brightness and 30 levels of color temperature controls. The display otherwise has a 300 PPI resolution and has a 27 percent faster response time.

Other characteristics of the display include 20 percent better contrast and 15 percent better clarity while physical resolution has improved by 99.98 percent. iReader also said they have employed an ultra-thin transparent lamination technology that has led to the E Ink display being closer to the eyes than before. This further enhances the ink-on-paper feel, thereby making things look more natural than ever.

Under the hood lies a quad-core processor that is complemented by 2 GB of memory and 32 GB of storage. Keeping the lights on is a 1700 mAh battery which the company claims will allow for 44 hours of continuous reading time. Sensors onboard include a hall sensor and a gravity sensor. It supports 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity. There is also a Type-C port for wired connectivity as well as charging the battery.

The Neo 2 runs SmartOS and is capable to recognizing the vast majority of e-book, document, image, and audiobook formats. A nice feature of the Neo 2 e-reader is its AI Dynamic refresh technology that adjusts the refresh speed to match the content being displayed. This, the company claims. allows for a smoother and faster page refresh times each time. iReader said the display quality has improved by 50 percent.

Coming to the price, the iReader Neo 2 can be yours for 989 yuan, which comes to around 136 USD. Order can be placed at JingDong.