Joy Behar Announces New Tell All Book: ‘Everyone and Everything’

Comedian and longtime co-host of The View Joy Behar just announced she will be writing a brand new book to allow her to open up about her past in a fresh new way.

The new memoir project is currently untitled and not due for release until 2024 or 2025. According to an interview with People, her publisher, Regalo Press, said, “(This memoir) promises to please both longtime fans and newcomers alike.” The publisher added, “Behar’s acute powers of observation and her ability to vividly recreate the little details and fleeting moments that make up a lifetime.”

The news of this project comes on the heels of Behar’s celebration of her 81st birthday. She recently said while on the podcast Behind the Table that she hasn’t yet revealed everything about her time on The View. She went on to add a teaser, “Do you think I’d be on the show for 27 years if I didn’t hold something back?”

Behar was an original panellist on The View when it first launched in 1997. However, she was let go from the show in 2013. At the time of her firing, she alleged that she was allowed go because of her political views and that “someone” on the production team wanted her gone. She returned a year later, in 2014, and has been front and centre ever since.

Behar told People that she’s happy to be a part of the long-running and sometimes controversial talk show, “(I’m) having a good time because of how vital the show is. It’s, you know, something that is an important show in many ways.” Reflecting further, she added, “Sometimes I don’t believe that, as I’ve been here since the beginning, but we’re the most-watched show in daytime.”

Behar has written other books, including The Great Gasbag: An A-to-Z Study Guide to Surviving Trump World (2017) and When You Need a Lift: But Don’t Want to Eat Chocolate, Pay a Shrink, or Drink a Bottle of Gin (2007), and Joy Shtick: Or What Is the Existential Vacuum and Does It Come with Attachments(2000).

“You know, you get to a point where you wake up in the morning saying, ‘I’m still here, my God!'”- Joy Behar