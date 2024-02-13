Kawada’s Martial Master Asumi Manga Ends

According to an article by Anime News Network, Kawada’s Martial Master Asumi (Asumi Kakeru) manga has finally come to an end. This year’s 11th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has recently published the last chapter of the manga. On Tuesday, the chapter was available for the readers on the platform. The manga was released back in 2023.

The third volume of the manga will be shipped on March 4. After that, on May 2, the fourth, which will also be the final chapter of the manga, will be published. The final volume is said to have some extra content for the readers, which is likely to make it an interesting read.

As for people who want to access its digital version, they can do so by trying out Viz Media. The platform will be publishing the manga digitally on the same. Besides that, MANGA Plus will also publish the manga for digital readers.

The platform also describes the manga as following:

Nito is living a quiet high school life while taking care of his disabled grandpa, but thanks to an encounter with a schoolmate striving to be a pro female MMA fighter, his life is about to flip. Sometimes, you just have to fight! This serious MMA story is an all-out battle!

Kawada launched Hinomaru Sumo manga in Weekly Shonen Jump back in May 2014. The series continued for five years before ending in July 2019. Kawada also published an epilogue chapter of it on both the Shonen Jump+ website and app in October 2019.

The manga was also successfully created as an anime for the interested audience. It premiered in October 2018 with 24 impeccable episodes to watch. Additionally, both Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.