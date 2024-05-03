Kindle Oasis International Version Now Selling For 50% Off

Amazon is done with the Kindle Oasis. There aren’t going to be any successor to the version currently available and there aren’t many of the Oasis available either. That said, Amazon is holding a sale right now wherein international versions of the Oasis are on offer.

As per the latest on this, the Kindle Oasis model with 8 GB of storage and done up in Graphite shade is selling for $135.

Similarly, the Kindle Oasis model with 32 gigs of storage is selling for $175. This also happens to be the Wi-Fi-enabled models of the Oasis. You can pick from either the AT&T or the Vodafone models with both marked at $175. This makes for a real bargain given that not only do you have respectable storage on offer, (8 GB is too small by today’s standards), but this also happens to be the only Kindle devices that offer built-in wireless connectivity.

This being an international version of the Kindle Oasis, none of it will ship anywhere in the US. That said, it is not known which countries in the world the Oasis is going to be shipped to, which means those interested will have to put in their addresses to see if it is going to be available in their region.

Further, this also happens to be the newest model of the Kindle Oasis that is on sale and is a completely new and not refurbished product. So, for hardcore fans of the Kindle Oasis, this might well be the last chance they have to snag up on the only Kindle that offers physical page turn buttons.