Kindle Scribe price drop just hit the Amazon marketplace

Hey there! Just a heads up: the Kindle Scribe with 64GB of RAM and a 10.3″ 300ppi e-paper display is now priced at $384.99 on Amazon, down from its original price of $510.00. That’s a whopping $156 in savings! This deal seems to be part of October’s Prime Day event, but there’s no information on how long the savings will last. The best part is that it comes with a premium pen included!

I always get excited when notebooks go on sale because they’re essential for writers to take notes, jot down text, and scribble ideas to share with others. There’s nothing more frustrating than coming up with a good storyline while you are out with nothing to write on so you can refer to it later.

Interesting facts about the Kindle Scribe:

Distraction-free, it is the only two-in-one Kindle with a Digital Notebook and pen.

The Scribe converts handwriting into text so you can jot down your ideas, and the AI will transcribe it to text.

It is a basic Kindle reader, so you can read and write as you would on paper with its superb glare-free display.

It is compatible with PDF and TXT files, so you can upload documents and edit them on the spot with the premium pen included in the package.

It has the longest battery charge of all Kindles, estimated to be about three months on a single charge.

The staff at GoodEreader always starts to gear up whenever a product’s price drops, as it often indicates that Amazon might be on the verge of introducing a product replacement. We do not have any concrete clarification on that, but stay tuned; the holidays are coming, and Amazon will have some surprises.

Image by Pexels from Pixabay

