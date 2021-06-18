KloudNote is a 10.3 inch E INK E-Note

The Kloudnote is a new 10.3 inch digital note taking device with an E INK screen. The vast majority of e-notes that have been released this year primarily are aimed at the Chinese market and have limited functionality for people who speak English or other languages. This device supports English, which makes it an extremely viable alternative to the Remarkable or Supernote.

The Kloudnote features a 10.3 inch E INK Carta HD e-paper screen with a resolution of 1872×1404 with 226 PPI. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. It comes with a stylus and is WACOM compatible, it has 4,096 degrees of pressure sensitivity. Notes can record different types of content (handwritten text, pictures, audio recording, etc.) At the same time, it can also meet the design needs of most engineers, editors, composers and other practitioners.

Underneath the hood is a Quad-core Cortex-A35 processor, 2GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It has USB-C to transfer data and to charge it and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery. You can listen to audiobooks, music or podcasts via Bluetooth 4.1 compatible wireless headphones or earbuds. There is also a single speaker and microphone. It supports WAV/MP3 for audio and PDF/EPUB/TXT/HTML/RTF/FB2/DOC/MOBI/CHM for ebooks.

This e-note is running Android 8.1 and you can sideload in your own apps. There are multiple language options to choose from when you are first setting up your device, which is refreshing that it is so accessible. The dimensions are 250x175x7.6mm and weighs 385g.

It is available as a pre-order on the Geniatech website and will retail for $449 USD.



