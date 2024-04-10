Kobo Clara Colour has a Kaleido 3 screen and Carta 1300

Kobo has just announced the Rakuten Kobo Clara Colour. A 6-inch dedicated e-book reader with an E INK Kaledio 3 screen can display over 4096 different colours. It utilizes the latest generation E INK Carta 1300 screen, around 35% faster than the previous generation Claraa. This device is available for pre-order on April 10th and will ship out at the end of the month.

Step into the world of colour covers, illustrations, and more with Kobo Clara Colour. As if Kobo Clara couldn’t get any better, it has levelled up with an all-new colour. Say goodbye to grey and leap into digital reading with a glare-free, distraction-free colour experience. Give paper some competition and see how colourful your library can be on one compact, lightweight device packed with features. Explore colour inside and out with illustrations and imagery that bring colour to your reading life.

The Clara Colour features a six-inch E INK Carta 1300 and Kaleido 3 colour e-paper screen with FastGLR and

Dark Mode. The black and white resolution is 1448×1072 with 300 PPI, and the colour resolution is 150. The e-reader only comes in one colour: black. It has a ComfortLight PRO adjustable brightness and colour temperature for blue light. Reduction. There are no physical page-turn buttons, and users must interact with swipes, taps and gestures with the capacitive touchscreen display.

Underneath the hood is a MediaTek processor MT8113T – dual-core ARM A53 @ 2.0 GHz, 1GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has WIFi to connect to the Kobo bookstore and Bluetooth 5.0 to use wireless headphones or earbuds to listen to audiobooks. This e-reader should be immune to coffee or tea spills, thanks to the IPX8 rating – for up to 60 minutes in 2 meters of water. It has USB-C to transfer data and charge it. It is powered by a 1500 mAh battery, has 112 x 160 x 9.2 mm dimensions, and weighs 174g.

Kobo Clara Colour will retail for $179.99 CAD/$149.99 USD on the Kobo website and all their retail partners. Pre-orders will be available on April 10. The devices will be available in stores and online as of April 30, 2024, in Canada, the US, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan and Turkey.