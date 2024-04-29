Kobo releases new firmware for Colour e-readers

Kobo has just issued a new software update for their three new e-readers, the Clara Colour, Libra Colour and the Clara BW. These e-readers are known for their high-quality performance and affordability. There isn’t much known about the new updates yet, but Kobo merely stated that there are stability improvements and bug fixes. It is nice to see the latest generation get some love, but the other Kobo e-readers haven’t received an update for a long time.

If you’re eager to get your hands on the latest update, Kobo will be rolling it out to users starting today, and everyone should have it available within the next couple of days. Updating your e-reader is a breeze-simply hit the sync button to check for new updates. For those who are more adventurous, we have a site with all the latest firmware patches available. Just click on your model, download the file to your PC or MAC, connect your e-reader to your computer with the USB-C cable, and copy the file to the root folder of your e-reader. Then, reboot your reader to enjoy the new features and improvements.

Drop a comment below if you notice anything drastically different. Once people start reporting on specific changes, this post will be updated with more information.

