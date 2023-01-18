Latest Android Auto update will make listening to audiobooks or podcasts easier

Google is rolling out a new update for Android Auto which includes new features that should be a boon for those who love to listen to audiobooks or podcasts while on the move. With the latest update which however is being made available to only early beta testers at the moment, users will be able to find their exact spot on a track which can be a music file, a podcast, or an audiobook. This makes it easy to quickly find the spot from where they’d like to start listening.

Basically, it’s a simple update for the user interface, something that Google has termed as the Coolwalk. The update will introduce what is being referred to as the seek bar on any audio app that is compatible with Android Auto. All that users have to do is stretch the seek bar forward or backward as the case may be to quickly arrive at the spot from where they’d like to start listening. As t3 stated, the latest feature addition to Android Auto makes it a step ahead of Apple’s CarPlay where users have to tap on the fast forward or backward icons repeatedly to reach their desired location on the track.

However, as already stated there is no way we can start downloading the update right away. The only option here is to wait till it arrives on its own and starts showing on your car’s dashboard. We can only hope that happens soon enough.