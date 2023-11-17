Many new e-readers are pushed back to 2024

E INK has confirmed with Good e-Reader that they expected clients to introduce colour reading devices and e-ink note-taking devices in this year’s third or fourth quarter, but now the projection has been pushed back to 2024.
E-readers are the largest revenue earner for E INK. The big trend is for the products to transition from black and white to colour. Johnson Lee pointed out that the shift to colour products led to a 30–40% growth rate in 2023 for their clients. Onyx Boox, Pocketbook, iReader, and iFlytek are all excellent examples of companies that have released Kaleido 3 products. It remains to be seen if Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kobo or Remarkable will embrace colour E INK in 2024.
Who will release new products in 2024? Kobo has plans to release at least one new device in early 2024; it will either be a new version of the Libra or Sage. Amazon has plans for at least one new product; the rumour is a new Kindle Basic or the Kindle Oasis Signature Edition. Supernote plans to release three new products, refreshing their entire product line, including a new 13.3-inch e-note. Of course, the Pocketbook InkPad X2 will come out, their first e-note, and Meebook and Onyx will issue many new products.
E Ink’s consolidated revenue for the third quarter of this year was NT$6.821 billion (US$213.20 million), a 16% decrease on-year. Net profit attributable to the parent company was NT$2.4 billion. Cumulative revenue for the first three quarters of 2023 reached NT$21.287 billion, a slight 1% decrease on-year. Operating profit was NT$5.773 billion, and net profit was NT$6.576 billion, the second-highest record in the company’s history.
