Moaan Mix 7S e-reader is now available

Moaan has just released the Mix 7s, a device that is based on the Mix 7, that came out last year. This device is similar when it comes to specs, however there are some differences. Primarily it is using the latest generation E INK Carta 1200 display, which increases performance by 35% across the board. It also has a black front, and rose gold, surrounding the bezel and on the back platting. It is available to purchase from the Good e-Reader Store for $319.99 and comes with a free case.

The Moaan Mix 7s features a 7-inch E INK Carta 1200 e-paper display with a resolution of 1264×1680 with 300 PPI. This is a black and white e-paper product and does not have a colour screen. Pictures and ebooks will look tremendous, thanks to the 256-level grayscale display, most e-readers only have 16 levels of greyscale. There is both warm and cool lighting that can be controlled with a slider bar to control the brightness of the screen. The great thing about this device is that the light is positioned across the screen, instead of your eyes. There are a total of 24 white and amber LED lights.

The e-reader boasts an elegant and wonderful “naked gold” metal body. The body of the device features an asymmetric design and physical buttons. The screen is totally flush with the bezel and is protected by a layer of glass. The entire device is made of a single block of aluminum and the build quality is very high. Moaan MIX 7 S e-reader comes with a magnetic protection cover. The cover’s surface is made of premium PU leather, while the interior is made of microfiber texture lining.

Underneath the hood is an quad core ARM Cortex A55 with 1.8gz, there is 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is no SD card to enhance the storage further. WIFI is available to connect up to the internet. It supports Bluetooth 5.1, so you can use a pair of wireless headphones to listen to audiobooks, podcasts or music. Charging and transferring data is done via the USB-C port. It is powered by a 2300mAh battery. So, the device supports about 45 days of standby time or 80 hours of continuous reading time.

The Mix 7s is running the Google Android 11 operating system. It comes preinstalled with third-party apps, such as WeChat Reading, Duokan Reading, or Jingdong Reading. It does not have Google Play, however you can sideload your own apps or alterative app markets such as the Amazon App Store or Samsung Galaxy Store.

Another key feature of the Moaan MIX7 S e-reader is its self-developed refresh algorithm. The algorithm offers multiple refresh modes to choose from, including balanced mode, clear mode, and fast mode. You can set a refresh mode according to the content types and reading scenarios, such as graphic browsing, ebook reading, etc.