Moaan teases new golden e-reader with Carta 1200 E Ink display

Moaan has come up with a teaser for a new e-reader product, which it said will go on presale starting at 8 p.m. on September 7th.

From the poster, as revealed by ITHome, it can be seen that the upcoming new e-reader product features a gold-colored exterior and is equipped with a Carta 1200 E Ink display panel. Compared to Carta 1000, it offers an 18 percent increase in contrast and a 22 percent improvement in page-turning speed. Further details have not yet been disclosed.

Shanghai Moaan Smart Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in January 2018 and is a high-tech enterprise jointly incubated by Xiaomi Technology, Shunwei Fund, and Longqi Share. It is one of the companies within the Xiaomi ecosystem, and products like the Xiaomi e-reader and Xiaomi e-reader Note belong to Moaan Smart.

The company had last launched the Moaan Air e-reader which it claimed is among the lightest in the world. It also happens to be a pocket-sized e-reader having a 6-inch display though the 300 PPI resolution ensured sharp and crisp visuals. However, from the leaked image, what seems evident is that the upcoming e-reader would be rather large sized though it would be hard to predict how big it is going to be.

Anyway, a golden finish seems unprecedented and makes one feel as if it is going to be a special edition device. Also, since you are likely to have an external cover to protect the device, the golden hue isn’t likely to be visible at all times. Still, it would be exciting to see a new e-reader arrive on the scene. Stay tuned!