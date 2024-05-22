Moan Pantone 6 e-Reader With Kaleido 3 Display Launched

Moan Pantone 6 comes across as the newest entrant in the entry-level small e-reader segment, the website e-Reader Pro reported. The other aspect of Pantone 6 that also provides it with a one-up over its competitors is that it comes with a Kaleido 3 color e-paper display. Moan said there is a layer of high-aluminosilicate glass having an electroplated AG film process sitting on top of the e-paper layer. This has been done to ensure there is zero glare, thus offering a soft and soothing viewing experience.

The top glass layer also acts to enhance the screen’s durability against scratches, besides making it more capable of resisting interference. Among the other features of the Pantone 6 e-reader’s display include an integrated ink MRD display adjustment technology which allows for higher-density color reproduction.

Other display qualities the Pantone 6 boasts of include a balanced refresh mode as well as a custom color adjustment feature which ensures cleaner page refresh each time, something that also reduces the ghosting effect. Plus, the 32-level warm and cool front light feature allows for color temperature and brightness controls to ensure you have the best reading experience irrespective of ambient lighting conditions.

Under the hood, the Pantone 6 features an RK3566 processor that is coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage. The built-in 1800 mAh battery ensures a standby time of 30 days on a single full charge. It runs Android 11 out of the box and weighs just 152 grams. With a thickness of 7.25 mm, the Pantone 6 may not be the slimmest out there but is handy enough to allow for even binge-reading sessions without tiring your arms and fingers.

Coming to price and availability, the Pantone 6 can be ordered via the Moan JD store where it is priced at 999 yuan, which comes to around 138 USD.