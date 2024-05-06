Mother’s Day Kindle Deals – All the Details

Amazon is offering discounts on almost all of its Kindle devices owing to Mother’s Day. That includes the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and the Kindle Scribe. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition however has not been included in the sale. Here are the details.

The basic Kindle e-reader is now selling for $79.99, which is 20 percent less than the usual price. This makes for an excellent deal for an e-reader that is compact and lightweight. The 6-inch display offers 300 PPI resolution, the highest you can have on any E Ink display. The e-reader however will be showing ads on the lock screen. Among the other notable features of the entry-level Kindle include a bigger battery which Amazon claims will let it function for up to 6 weeks on a single charge. Plus, there is also a USB-C port for rapid charging. All of this makes the basic Kindle one of the best e-readers to have in this price range.

The Kindle Paperwhite is now selling for $114.99 which is 23 percent less than its usual price. Here too it is the lock screen ad-supported version that is being offered, one that has 16 GB of storage. The 6.8-inch 300 PPI glare-free display comes with adjustable warm lights that allow for changing the front light from white to amber as the need might be. Page turns are now 20 percent faster while the battery lasts longer, up to 10 weeks on a single charge. It is waterproof too, which means you can carry it to the beach or the pool as well.

The Kindle Scribe happens to be the largest Kindle now being offered, one that is also unique in that it is the only Kindle version to support note-taking. The 10.2-inch 300 PPI display offers crisp and sharp visuals. You also have the Premium Pen included in the package. The model being offered comes with 32 GB of storage and can now be bought for $279.99 which is 28 percent less than the usual price. Battery life is also the highest for any Kindle so far, it being months on a single full charge.

Kindle bundle deals

The Kindle Essentials Bundle which includes the Kindle e-reader done up in a black shade, a fabric cover in the rose shade, and a power adapter is now on offer for $114.97.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle comprises the Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) done up in a shade of Agave Green, a fabric cover also sporting the Agave Green shade, and a power adapter. The bundle is priced at $149.97 which is post the discount of 26 percent applicable.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle is now selling for $156.97, which is 25 percent less than the regular price. The bundle includes the Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB), a leather cover sporting the Merlot shade, and a power Adapter.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle includes the Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) in a Black shade, a leather cover in Agave Green, and a power adapter. The e-reader does not show ads on the lock screen which makes a nice deal, it must be said. The bundle is priced at $176.97 which is 23 percent less than the usual price.

The Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle comprises the Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) without Lock screen ads, a light-shaded cork cover, and a power adapter. The bundle is priced at $184.97 which is 22 percent less than the usual price.

The Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle includes the Kindle Scribe (32 GB), Premium Pen, a black leather folio cover with magnetic attach, and a power Adapter, all for $339.97. This is 30 percent less than the regular price.

Lastly, there is the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle which includes the Kindle Scribe (32 GB), Premium Pen, a brush-print leather folio cover with magnetic attach that is done up in the Foliage Green shade, and a power adapter. The bundle will set you back $349.97 which is 30 percent less than the usual price.