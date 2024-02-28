New cheaper iReader Color 7 variant launched

The iReader Color 7 e-reader was first launched towards the end of last year. Now, the company has introduced a new slightly downgraded version of the same at a cheaper price point. The newest iteration of the e-reader features 2 GB RAM along with 32 GB of storage. The processor remains the same, having 4 cores. The latest version of the e-reader is priced at 1,499 yuan, which comes to around 210 USD.

The rest of the specs continue to be the same. That includes a 7-inch Kaleido 3 display which offers a 300 PPI resolution in black-and-white mode and 150 PPI resolution in color mode. There is also the 28-level front light feature that allows for warm and cold controls. There is also a layer of tempered glass on top which supports full lamination technology, something that enhances clarity by up to 25 percent.

iReader further stated the Color 7 also benefits from the company’s proprietary color engine which helps color contrast and color brightness to increase by 40 percent and 30 percent respectively. That is not all as the Color 7 also supports two display modes – Morandi and vivid that you can choose as per your preference.

The design too remains untouched, with the same asymmetrical build with a pair of physical page turn buttons on the right thick ledger. The thicker portion on the right tapers off to be as thin as just 4 mm for the rest of the body.