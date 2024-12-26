New Hanvon Clear 7 Turbo e-Reader Offers Better Contrast and Faster Refresh Rate

As expected, the Hanvon Clear 7 Turbo e-reader has been launched. The Turbo model can be considered a more super-charged version of the Hanvon Clear 7 e-reader in that it comes with a more capable processor, a bigger battery, and more recent OS software. All of this makes the new Clear 7 Turbo a more capable e-reader than ever. It is already on sale via JingDong where it is priced at 1599 yuan (219 USD).

Let’s get into the details.

Upfront, you have the 7-inch 300 PPI e-paper display that is backed by dual-model residual image self-clearing technology. The display has a 15 percent better contrast and a 20 percent uptick in refresh rate. This ensures faster and smoother page turns while ensuring a crisp and clear display each time. This is further aided by zero flickering of the display while blue light emission too is completely absent. This makes the display to be extremely eye-friendly even when using the device for long hours.

The display is also based on full-lamination process and supports 256 levels of grayscale after it has been enhanced by the use of suitable software. Besides, the display also comes with a 30-level front-light feature that offers warm and cold light adjustment. This way, you can always be assured of the best possible reading experience irrespective of the ambient lighting conditions.

Under the hood, the Clear 7 Turbo comes with an octa-core processor, which the company claims offers a massive 188 percent improvement in performance compared to its predecessor. There are also 4 gigs of memory onboard along with 64 GB of storage. There is no way you can add more storage though given the lack of an SD card slot. It runs the more recent Android 14 and allows for the installation of third-party apps. A 2700 mAh battery keeps the device alive and should keep it going for a couple of weeks easily.

Connectivity options the e-reader supports include Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi (2.4G + 5G). There is also the Type-C interface for charging the device, data transmission, as well as for the attachment of suitable headset units. The e-reader also comes with a built-in mic as well as a gravity sensor onboard. It weighs 175 grams and measures just 3.9mm at its thinnest point. It otherwise measures 155.7 in length and 135.8 mm in width. At its thickest portion, it measures 8.2 mm.

The asymmetrical design together with the page turn buttons on the thicker spine is a boon for one-handed usage. This makes the overall design very ergonomic, something that is further accentuated by the wavy pattern on the thicker side which provides for a non-slippery surface to hold onto the device. All of this coupled with the lightweight build ensures you are able to read for even hours on end without tiring your arms much.

Also, a nice thing about the Clear 7 Turbo is its superior PDF processing capabilities. It supports PDF reflow for a smooth reading experience. Plus, it also supports free OCR recognition as well as AI rearrangement technology for efficient scanning of docs and storing them in digital format. It is capable of deciphering almost all known e-books, audiobooks, image, and comic files. All of this makes the Clear 7 Turbo an extremely versatile device that is capable of delivering the utmost reading pleasure.