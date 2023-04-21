New iReader Neo and Neo Pro e-readers with 6-inch E Ink display launched

iReader has launched the Neo series of e-reader devices – the iReader Neo and the iReader Neo Pro. Both are basically the same from the design point of view though understandably, the Neo Pro is the more advanced version compared to the base Neo model. The Base Neo model comes with a 6-inch E Ink panel having 212 PPI resolution while the Pro version gets a 6-inch E Ink display having 300 PPI resolution.

Apart from the display, both the Neo and the Neo Pro sports the same basic design where the chin is considerably thicker compared to the bezels on the remaining three sides. Both measure 6mm in thickness and weigh a quite convenient 149 grams. The display also benefits from the 28-level warm and cold two-color nano lighting which distributes the light across the display uniformly. All of this ensures an optimum reading experience whatever the ambient lighting condition might be. Besides, it comes with four pre-set reading modes as well, those being ‘daytime’, ‘night’, ‘quilt’, and ‘lights out’ modes. It also offers both light and dark modes to suit individual preferences. Then there is smart algorithms at work to simulate 256 levels of gray.

iReader further stated they have managed to reduce the thickness of the tempered glass panel by 15 percent which in turn has reduced the distance between the E Ink screen and the panel surface. This again has led to better light transmittance and clarity, which translates to a markedly enhanced reading experience. Both models otherwise feature a 2.0GHz dual-core processor under the hood and offer 32 GB of onboard storage. iReader is claiming a 15 percent improved page turning speed, 18 percent improved PDF processing speed, and a 15 percent improvement in boot times.

Another interesting feature of the iReader Neo series of e-readers is the smart flip cover that it comes with. Apart from serving as a protective smart cover for the e-reader, it also comes with a set of buttons that will let you return to the Home page or do a full refresh of the display. Further, the buttons are customizable too to perform tasks as per individual requirements. This makes for a smart move and can be of huge advantage to those who prefer physical buttons on their e-readers even though the Neo series lacks physical buttons. The case with integrated buttons however has to be purchased separately.

Yet another cool feature of the iReader Neo series of e-readers is the intelligent optimization technology that it comes with. It supports intelligent edge trimming for which it can automatically detect the PDF book content format. It supports PDF rearrangement as well, post which you can set the font, font size, typesetting, and such. Further, you can also let AI read aloud the text if you so wish. Other features it supports include contrast enhancement and one-click smart PDF watermark removal. All of this ensures you will have a better PDF reading experience, whether be it magazines, comics, or whatever.

Further, what is also nice about the Neo e-reader series is its support for English. For this, there is the integrated dictionary that does an instant translation of the words in the book. Plus, you can enter the language learning mode that will translate the content in real-time. Then there is also the option to record your thoughts while reading. This can be done by long-pressing the text to add notes. Similarly, you can also extract any portion of the e-book that you like and share the same on the social network as well.

The Neo series of e-readers come in a shade of black and run the Android OS. It features an integrated speaker that supports AI human voice reading and supports the English language as well, apart from Chinese of course. There are 9 voice samples to choose from with users also having the option to adjust timing and narration speed. Power comes from a 1,500 mAh battery which should allow for about a month of standby time. Other features the e-readers come with include Bluetooth, a Type-C port, and an integrated mic. The e-reader supports 11 customizable bookmarks along with seven file import methods. Those being data cable, network disk, Wi-Fi transmission, cloud, QR code, and WeChat transmission. These apart, there is also the Smart Assistant 3.0 onboard that can carry out a variety of tasks on your behalf.

The base iReader Neo has been priced at 858 yuan (124.46 USD) while the Pro version comes at 969 yuan (140.57 USD). Both the Neo and Neo Pro models are currently on pre-order via JingDong.