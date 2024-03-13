New “Reading Rainbow” film is nostalgic and impactful

For children of the 80’s and 90’s, our educational TV time was all about learning our A,B,C’s and 1,2,3’s. Along with Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and Sesame Street, we had Reading Rainbow.

This hugely popular children’s show aired from 1983 to 2006, with LeVar Burton of Star Trek:The Next Generation fame, as the main host. The purpose of the show, was to encourage children to fall in love with books and reading.

A new documentary film about Reading Rainbow is set to hit select theatres on March 17th.

The film, Buttery in the Sky, is titled after the show’s iconic theme song of the same name. The documentary tells the story of Reading Rainbow’s long history, sharing behind the scenes stories, as well as the challenges its creators faced by trying to cultivate a love of reading through the medium of television.

“I did everything they asked — I mean, everything,” the Burton says in the newly released trailer. “I became very adamant that, since they had hired me, what they got was me.”

Famous Guest Stars

From James Earl Jones, to Hector Elizondo, to Maya Angelou, as well as many Star Trek alumni, it’s a real testiment to the show’s appealling mission and “can-do” attidude that it was frequented by so many amazing guest stars over the years.

It’s almost beyond comprehension how Reading Rainbow managed to engage and intrigue millions of kids, all around the world, for generations, while on the limited budget of a public broadcasting network. This was the magic and beloved nature of such a unique show- it broke barriers and exceeded all expectations.

For example, when Rap group Run DMC appeared on the show in 1986, the impact was monumental. In John Gorman’s piece from August 2023, Hip Hop at 50: A Love Letter, he shared the influence this episode had on him, ” Picture it: PBS, 1986. Reading Rainbow. Run-DMC drops in on Levar Burton prior to a telling of Abiyoyo — a South African folktale recanted by American folk prophet Pete Seeger. They perform their Raising Hell megahit “My Adidas”. I gaze in wonder. I listen. I forget about my Honey Nut Cheerios. What on Earth is this?”

Reading is for everyone

“We believe ‘Reading Rainbow’ is among the most important shows ever produced and a true unsung hero of children’s programming. It’s important for us to honor its legacy and teach a new generation about this milestone in television history.” The film’s co-directors said in a joint statement; continuing, “Having both grown up in Texas, ‘Reading Rainbow’ not only reflected the diverse cultures that surrounded us, but LeVar Burton also introduced us to other worlds in colorful and magical ways.”

Whoopi Goldberg, who is also featured in the upcoming documentary, shared in the trailer footage, “Reading Rainbow wanted children to know there’s all kinds of stories out there, and while it may not be stories from your neighborhood, its stories from a neighborhood you should know about.” Goldberg appeared in a 1993 episode.

High caliber education program

Reading Rainbow cast a wide net, and was inclusive and relatable to children from all different backgrounds from all around the world.

However, it wasn’t just part of the oh-so cherished Saturday morning TV line up that 80’s kids in jammies and armed with an open boxes of cereal enthusiastically looked forward to each week.

Along with the show’s weekly broadcast, there were well developed academic resources created for schools to use as part of their curriculums. Classroom materials were produced and shared by PBS for grades K-5, in the areas of Social Studies, Math, Science and other related subjects.

I fondly recall my teacher rolling in the ol’ TV/VCR combo-cart to the front of the classroom, and all of us excitedly perching forward in our seats to squint and watch an episode of Reading Rainbow.

Tribeca Film Festival

Butterfly in the Sky first premiered at the Tribeca Festival in 2023 to rave reviews. Daniel Fienberg, chief television critic, shared in The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s surely not without emotionally satisfying moments and it does a persuasive job of emphasizing the importance of Reading Rainbow and of star LeVar Burton.”

The Butterfly in the Sky’s trailer, starts with Burton, now 67, surrounded by shelves of library book, reading the illustrated children’s book Amazing Grace by Mary Hoffman and Caroline Binch. “Do you want the Reading Rainbow treatment?” Burton asks the audience. “Here we go.”

Then, the iconic theme song strikes up, and as it tapers off, a younger Burton appears on screen, knowingly smiles and adds, “But you don’t have to take my word for it.”

Clearly passionate and driven about the show’s work, Burton was the host for 23 of the 26 years the show was on the air. His hosting style was direct, non-patronizing and, most importantly, he had a kind mannerism which was perfectly suited for an audience of little-ones. “I think reading is part of the birthright of the human being.” Burton once shared.

Reading Rainbow became one of the most popular and longest running shows in PBS history and will be cherished by many for it’s amazing ability to reach and inspire generations of kids to fall in love with reading. Reaching more than two million viewers weekly, Reading Rainbow won many awards over the years (250), including 26 Emmy’s, 9 Parents’ Choice awards and a Peabody.

Advanced tickets are on sale now, and it will also be released on April 30th on both Prime Video and iTunes. Co-directed by Bradford Thomason & Brett Whitcomb and presented by XTR, Butteryfly in the Sky is a production of Sidestilt Films and Window Pictures.