Nook Simple Touch hacked to serve as a train timetable device

Here is one hack that can turn an old E Ink tablet into something more useful, unless of course, you have put the tablet to some other use already. Put another way, the hack described below can make an old unused E Ink tablet to some better use, which, as the hack here describes, can serve as a timetable helper device. As the proponent here identified as Jonathan has described, the Nook Simple Touch which hails back to 2011 has served as the device for showing train departure schedules.

There required a lot of work behind the scenes though, which includes creating an app from scratch that would comply with the specific Android install that the Nook Simple Touch came with, which happens to be Android Eclair. An open-source web server written in Python too has been put to use, which together with the app can be availed of here. Lastly, Jonathan used a 3D printed stand for the e-reader to rest on in an upright position.

You can catch up with the details at Hackaday, which you can put to good use if you have an old Nook Simple Touch lying unused with you.