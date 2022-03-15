NXP i.MX 8M Mini is powering next generation E INK E-Notes

Freescale and NXP used to power the vast majority of e-readers. For the past 10 years vendors such as Amazon, Kobo and many others used the iMX 6 solo lite processors and only a single e-reader used the IMX6 Dual core processor, the Kindle Oasis. Since there hasn’t been that much innovation on processors that are designed to power electronic paper screens, many brands have been using alternatives, such as Qualcomm Snapdragon MediaTek. E INK has just announced their official support for the i.MX 8M mini that came out in 2020, for their next generation E-Notes.

The i.MX 8M Mini is NXP’s first embedded multicore applications processor built using advanced 14LPC FinFET process technology, providing more speed and improved power efficiency. It features advanced implementation of a quad Arm Cortex-A53 core, which operates at speeds of up to 1.6 GHz. A general purpose Cortex-M4 400 MHz core processor is for low-power processing. The DRAM controller supports 32-bit/16-bit LPDDR4, DDR4, and DDR3L memory. A wide range of audio interfaces are available, including I2S, AC97, TDM, and S/PDIF. There are a number of other interfaces for connecting peripherals, such as USB, PCIe, and Ethernet.

The new E INK e-note tablets are going to be running i.MX 8M mini Quad-core Coretex A53 1.8GHz processors with 32GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM. These are the first announced devices aimed at businesses that are running this technology in conjunction with E INK Carta 1250 technology. There are two screen sizes that are available. One is a 13.3 inch with 1650×2200 dots, 16 gray scale and 207 PPI. The 10.3 variant has a resolution of 1404×1872, 16 gray scale and 226 PPI. They have a capacitive Touch Panel sensor and support for electro-Magnetic Resonance-type touch pen input with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The devices have USB-C, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac（WAVE2) MIMO 2.4GHz/5GHz WIFI and Bluetooth 5.0. They are powered by a 2000mAh battery.

The Digital Paper Tablet Solution can be customized to meet the specific needs of workflow applications across many industries including Corporate Training and Education, Scientific and Technical Services, Healthcare and Hospitals, Field Service Management, Legal and Financial Services, Human Resource Management, and Publishing and Printing. E Ink and Avalue will provide technical development support for businesses to optimize the functionality and user interface for internal use by employees or external use by end user customers. As industries look to provide more sustainable solutions to customers, the Digital Paper Tablet offers both a way to reduce paper usage and reduce energy usage, with a battery that can go weeks between charges.

“E Ink is excited to enable business solutions with this next-generation product,” said Tim O’Malley, Associate VP of US Business, E Ink. “Combined with Avalue’s strong technical support, a Digital Paper Tablet Solution offers businesses a customizable approach to address their document management and data collection needs while providing a device that has the look and writing experience of paper.”

